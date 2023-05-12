Kerr makes history with writers' award

Matildas striker Kerr, 29, beat Aston Villa’s Rachel Daly and Chelsea team-mate Lauren James to the award, the others making up the top three, and is only the second two-time winner after club team-mate and England star Fran Kirby.

Kerr has scored 26 goals in 34 club appearances this season as Chelsea, currently second in the Women’s Super League table, reached the FA Cup final and also the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League.

@samkerr1 has been named the FWA Women's Footballer of the Year for the second year in a row, becoming the first back-to-back winner of the award!



Congrats, Sam!

Manchester City's Haaland, 22, has enjoyed a superb first season with City, scoring 51 goals in all competitions to help Pep Guardiola’s side top the Premier League and reach the FA Cup final as well as the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League.

The Norway international received 82 per cent of the FWA vote, ahead of Arsenal duo Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard.

Haaland and Kerr are set to receive their awards at the FWA Footballer of the Year 75th anniversary dinner in London on 26 May (AEST).