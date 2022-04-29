Kerr joins Salah in winning football writers' award

WATCH FULL MATCH REPLAYS and more via Liverpool TV and Chelsea TV on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV and beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Kerr's award is historic as the that voted for by the full FWA membership, having previously been decided by a panel of experts.

Egyptian Salah won his award for the second time in his career after enjoying another fruitful campaign with Liverpool.

BREAKING - @mosalah is Footballer of the Year for the second time, and @samkerr1 has been voted Women's Footballer of the Year. Congratulations to the @LFC and @ChelseaFCW strikers. Awards to be presented on May 5 at our annual dinner. Details: https://t.co/O9hyrAiGck #FOTY22 pic.twitter.com/FfO5hUxe17 — The FWA (@theofficialfwa) April 29, 2022

Kerr received 40 per cent of votes to beat Arsenal's Vivianne Miedema and Manchester City's Lauren Hemp, who finished second and third.

The Australian has scored a goal a game in the Women's Super League this season, bagging 18 in 18 for the league leader, with a further four assists.

Chair of the FWA and beIN SPORTS reporter Carrie Brown said: "Both Mo and Sam have been outstanding this season, breaking records for both club and country. As well as their performances on the pitch, they are leaders and standard bearers of excellence at their clubs and respective leagues.

"The fact they have won by such convincing margins underlines just how impressive they have been this season which has been recognised by our members."

Salah received 48 per cent of the voting, finishing ahead of Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne and West Ham United's Declan Rice.

The Liverpool attacker has 44 goal involvements in 44 appearances this season in all competitions (30 goals, 14 assists) as he and his team-mates continue to hunt down what would be an unprecedented quadruple.Both Salah and Kerr will be presented with their awards at a Footballer of the Year dinner on 6 May (AEST).