Kane stars as Spurs seal Conference League place

Kane has played only 18 minutes domestically in 2021-2022 after a heavily interrupted pre-season that was dominated by uncertainty surrounding his future, but after seemingly accepting Spurs' refusal to sell him, he was back in the starting XI and off the mark for the campaign.

The visitor's aggregate lead stood for just nine minutes as the lively Bryan Gil capped his home debut with a fine assist to tee up Kane and the England striker doubled his tally just after the half-hour mark.

Nuno Espirito Santo's side subsequently produced a controlled and professional display after the interval, with a Vitorino Antunes own goal ultimately ending Pacos de Ferreira's chances of a late turnaround.

It always looked destined to be a long evening for the away side and Spurs' intensity inspired the opener, as Harry Winks won back possession and fed Bryan in behind the defence, his inch-perfect cut-back allowing Kane to level the aggregate score.

Bryan found Kane again in the 34th minute, the England captain seeing his initial shot charged down, but Giovani Lo Celso kept the threat alive and the rebound from his follow-up effort was tucked in by the alert Kane.

Spurs' dominance continued into the second half, with Lo Celso seeing a curling free-kick go just wide, before Bryan blasted over from the middle of the area.

Andre Ferreira made a necessary save to thwart Lo Celso just past the hour, and then Bryan opted against teeing up Kane for his hat-trick when shooting agonisingly wide.

Spurs wrapped the win up 20 minutes from the end as Antunes deflected a Lo Celso free-kick into his own goal, and Kane was swiftly withdrawn to a rapturous ovation with qualification secured.