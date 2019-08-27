The Russian Premier League club has the option to buy the 26 year-old at the end of the campaign.

Joao Mario joined Inter ahead of the 2016-2017 season and made 32 appearances across all competitions in his debut season.

He fell out of favour in the early months of the following campaign and was loaned out to Premier League side West Ham in January 2018, where he made 14 appearances.

The Portugal international made 22 appearances for Inter last season and was not selected for the club's matchday squad for its Serie A opener against Lecce.

"I'm very happy to join Lokomotiv," he told the club's official website. "I know this is a big club. The team has a lot of experienced players.

"I asked [Manuel] Fernandes and Eder about the team when we played for the Portuguese national team. I spoke to Eder before this transfer. He told me Lokomotiv is a good team with a wonderful atmosphere.

"Playing in the Champions League is also an important factor."

Joao Mario could make his debut this week when Lokomotiv hosts Rostock at the RZD Arena.