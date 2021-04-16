LaLiga
Football

Italy to allow fans back to stadiums from May

Up to a thousand spectators will be allowed at outdoor events from 1 May in Italy when the nation eases its stadium fan ban in regions less affected by the coronavirus.

Reuters

WATCH every Serie A match LIVE & EXCLUSIVE on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV and beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Fans will be allowed to attend football, basketball and volleyball games in Italy's 'yellow zones', the government announced on Saturday (AEST).

It also means fans can attend the Rome Masters tennis event from 9 to 16 May.

WATCH the Rome Masters LIVE & EXCLUSIVE on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV and beIN SPORTS CONNECT

The country gave a green light this week for up to 17,000 fans to attend football's European Championship quarter-final in Rome on 4 July (AEST).

Stadiums have been closed to fans in Italy since October. 

News Italy Football tennis Serie A
Previous Muslim players break fast mid-game in Turkey
Read
Muslim players break fast mid-game in Turkey
Next

Latest Stories

>