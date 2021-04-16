Italy to allow fans back to stadiums from May

WATCH every Serie A match LIVE & EXCLUSIVE on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV and beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Fans will be allowed to attend football, basketball and volleyball games in Italy's 'yellow zones', the government announced on Saturday (AEST).

It also means fans can attend the Rome Masters tennis event from 9 to 16 May.

The country gave a green light this week for up to 17,000 fans to attend football's European Championship quarter-final in Rome on 4 July (AEST).

Stadiums have been closed to fans in Italy since October.