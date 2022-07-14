Irate Mourinho storms pitch in friendly

The Giallorossi coach took to the pitch to demand Luke O'Nien was sent off after catching the midfielder with an elbow.

O'Nien had been booked minutes earlier for a late challenge on Stephan El Shaarawy, and Roma were adamant he should be dismissed.

After Mourinho angrily stepped onto the field of play, Sunderland counterpart Alex Neil agreed instead to substitute his player.

"Well, when you're given the option of making a substitution or playing with 10 men in this heat, I don't think the latter is going to do anyone any good," Neil said. "I thought it was a bit of an overreaction for the second one. He goes to try to win the header, and he gets a push so his arm naturally goes up.

"I thought it was accidental, there was no malice in it. To be fair, I thought it was handled well."

Felix-Afena Gyan and Nicolo Zaniolo scored late goals to secure victory for the Europa Conference League winners against the newly promoted Championship side.