beIN SPORTS is proud to announce the launch of a standout new beINSPIRED podcast which celebrates trailblazing female athletes, all of whom have paved the way for present and future female athletes to keep breaking barriers.

Hosted by beIN SPORTS Senior Correspondent and Football Writers’ Association Chair Carrie Brown, the beINSPIRED podcast delves into the inspiring stories of female athletes from across the world, such as Paris Saint-Germain’s Nadia Nadim; Chelsea FC captain and Olympic silver-medallist Magdalena Eriksson; and Olympic tennis gold medallist Bethanie Mattek-Sands, who address the various challenges they have encountered throughout their successful careers, while giving tips to listeners on how they have achieved exceptional sporting results against adversity.

With most live sport currently on pause, beIN SPORTS is delighted to launch this global podcast series exclusively showcasing female athletes, which is accessible anywhere in the world on all major podcast platforms (Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Breaker, Castbox, Overcast, Pocket Casts, and RadioPublic). The six-part podcast series will include inspiring interviews with Magdalena Eriksson, Pernille Harder, Lianne Sanderson, Danielle Carter, Nadia Nadim, Bethanie Mattek-Sands. Follow the conversation on social media with the #beINSPIRED20 hashtag.

beIN MEDIA GROUP, the global sports and entertainment group, believes in the power and responsibility of broadcasters to inspire the next generation of athletes and fans – regardless of gender, race or background – to find new heroes and participate in sport. beIN’s beINSPIRED project does this by giving a global platform to events and talent that haven’t, historically, been given the exposure they deserve. This includes showcasing inspiring on-air talent, developing business partnerships, and creating visual content; all aimed at telling the most inspiring stories sport – all sport – has to offer.