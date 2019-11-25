Insigne to miss Napoli's trip to Anfield

The 28-year-old suffered the problem during Sunday's (AEDT) Serie A game with AC Milan; he was replaced after 65 minutes of the 1-1 draw at San Siro.

Insigne has four goals and five assists in all competitions this season but has not been included in Napoli's 20-man squad for the match at Anfield.

Fabian Ruiz and Faouzi Ghoulam have been selected, however, despite training separately from their team-mates on Monday.

Carlo Ancelotti's side beat Liverpool 2-0 in the opening round of fixtures and can make certain of a place in the last 16 of the UEFA Champions League with victory over the Premier League leader on Friday (AEDT).