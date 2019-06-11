Insigne sparks Azzurri fightback

Napoli star Insigne volleyed in a brilliant equaliser soon after the interval and provided the pass for Marco Verratti's decisive 86th-minute strike as Roberto Mancini's men extended their winning run to five matches.

Edin Dzeko had given the impressive visitors a 32nd-minute lead – the first goal conceded by the Azzurri since October – and their performance merited at least a point.

It was not to be, though, as Robert Prosinecki's side lost ground on the top two in Group J, in which Italy have taken maximum points from their opening four matches.