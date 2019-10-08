Die Mannschaft take on La Albiceleste in a rematch of the 2014 World Cup final won by Germany in Dortmund on Thursday (AEST).

Toni Kroos, Leroy Sane, Antonio Rudiger, Timo Werner, Leon Goretzka and Matthias Ginter are all unavailable, and coach Joachim Low revealed Manchester City midfielder Gundogan and Bayer Leverkusen defender Tah will also miss out.

Tah has an illness, while Gundogan is struggling with a muscle problem, though he could return for Sunday's Euro 2020 qualifier with Estonia.

Marco Reus is a doubt with a minor knee injury, with Robin Koch and Sebastian Rudy having been called up to the squad after the spate of withdrawals.

"You just have to live with that. It is not a situation I wished and would want. It is not an ideal situation. It is rare to have so many absences," Low said.

"It is a tense situation and not a happy one. It will be difficult to have high expectations from the team. But the team will be engaged and serious because Argentina are a tough opponent."

On Reus, Low said: "We will have to see. He will train this evening and then we will see if it makes sense to use him."