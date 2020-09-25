Injured Jesus out for Brazil and City

Hertha Berlin's uncapped attacker Matheus Cunha will step in for Jesus, the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) announced on Saturday (AEST), with the nature of Jesus's injury not disclosed.

Jesus, 23, who scored in his club's domestic win over Wolverhampton Wanderers earlier this week, will be unavailable for the matches against Bolivia on 10 October (AEST) and at Peru four days later, as well as three matches with Manchester City.

"On Wednesday [Thursday AEST], the English team contacted Brazil's doctor Rodrigo Lasmar, to tell him about an injury detected after the game against Wolverhampton, on Monday [Tuesday AEST], in the Premier League," the CBF statement read.

Coach Tite has called up Hertha's 21-year-old Cunha, who featured for his country's Under-23s in Olympic Games qualifying, for the first time.

As for City, it will now be without a specialist senior centre-forward for Monday's (AEST) visit of Leicester City, with a Carabao Cup tie at Burnley and a Premier League trip to Leeds United to negotiate before the international break that Jesus will also miss.