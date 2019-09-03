Injured Insigne pulls out of Italy squad

The 32-cap player scored in his last two games for the Azzurri against Greece, and Bosnia and Herzegovina.

However, a muscle injury sustained in the 4-3 defeat to Juventus in Serie A on Saturday means he will be unavailable to boss Roberto Mancini for the upcoming internationals.

Italy, which has won all four of its Group J matches so far, plays Armenia in Yerevan on Friday (AEST) before tackling Finland in Tampere on Sunday.

The Italian football federation (FIGC) said on its website that Insigne had returned to Napoli for treatment.

Mancini has called up Freiburg attacking midfielder Vincenzo Grifo, who has one previous cap, as a replacement.

Giorgio Chiellini, Mattia De Sciglio and Bryan Cristante had previously pulled out, replaced by Lazio's Francesco Acerbi, Inter's Danilo D'Ambrosio and Brescia's Sandro Tonali.