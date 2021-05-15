Injured Ibrahimovic to miss Euro 2020

The AC Milan striker, who only came out of international retirement in March, suffered the problem during a 3-0 Serie A win over Juventus last weekend.

While the 39-year-old does not require surgery, he will still be unable to make a full recovery in time for the tournament, with Milan stating he requires at least six weeks of treatment.

“Of course, it feels sad, especially for Zlatan but also for us,” Andersson said. “I hope he is back on the field again as soon as possible.”Ibrahimovic made two appearances for Sweden in March, having quit the national team after its elimination from UEFA Euro 2016.

He has scored 62 goals in 118 appearances for his country since making his debut in 2001.

Sweden starts its campaign against Spain on 15 June (AEST), before playing Slovakia and Poland in Group E.