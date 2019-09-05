LaLiga
Football

Huddersfield fined £50,000 for fake kit stunt

Huddersfield Town's fake home kit stunt has led to the Championship club being fined £50,000 by the Football Association (FA).

Getty Images

The Terriers wore a shirt featuring a giant sash prominent with betting company Paddy Power branding during a pre-season game against Rochdale in July.

Huddersfield quickly announced the kit was not the real strip they would be wearing during the 2019-20 Championship season.

However, the FA charged them with misconduct last month and on Thursday confirmed the punishment handed to the club.

"Huddersfield Town FC has been fined £50,000 and warned as to its future conduct by an independent regulatory commission after admitting a charge in relation to the FA's Kit and Advertising Regulations," said an FA statement.

"Playing kit worn by the club's first team during a pre-season friendly against Rochdale AFC on 17 July 2019 breached FA Regulation C.2(i)."

