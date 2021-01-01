Honda 'so sorry' for lacklustre Botafogo spell

Honda, 34, said he accepted fans' criticism after scoring only three goals in 27 matches during a coronavirus-disrupted year.

"Criticism is natural and I am not making excuses, I am disappointed as well, I am so sorry," he tweeted in Portuguese.

Tenho uma coisa que quero lhes contar diretamente. Como vocês sabem, vou sair do Botafogo.



Honda, a former AC Milan and CSKA Moscow player and a one-time mainstay of Japan's national team, will join Portuguese outfit Portimonense in January according to reports in the country.

Honda was welcomed by thousands of fans when he arrived in Brazil on 8 February (AEDT). But Botafogo has struggled this season and is currently second from bottom in the Serie A table.

Honda is among the most successful Japanese footballers. He scored 37 goals, including four at FIFA World Cups, in 98 appearances for the national team.