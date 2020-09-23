LaLiga is back!
Hollywood stars in Wrexham takeover bid

Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney are in talks over a shock takeover bid for National League side Wrexham, the club confirmed.

Deadpool actor Reynolds and It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia star McElhenney will get the chance to put forward their vision for the Welsh team after a resolution was passed at a Special General Meeting.

Deadpool meets David Beckham

Wrexham has been in fan ownership since 2011 but a takeover would see a reported £2million being invested into the club.

A statement said 97.5 per cent of Wrexham Supporters Trust voters (1,223 members) voted in favour of the resolution at a ballot.

In quotes prior to Reynolds and McElhenney being revealed as the interested party, Trust director Rob Harris told BBC Wales: "All we're going to commit to - because we're not going to pressure on ourselves - is that we will conclude the discussions as soon as possible.

"We will get to a position when the potential investors put forward a deal and the next stage… we would put that in front of the members for a vote if they wish to proceed with that deal or not."

Wrexham dropped out of the Football League in 2008, having played in League One – the third tier of English football – in the 2004-2005 campaign.

The club reached the National League play-offs in 2018-2019 but finished a lowly 19th last term in a season curtailed by the coronavirus crisis.

