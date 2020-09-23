Deadpool actor Reynolds and It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia star McElhenney will get the chance to put forward their vision for the Welsh team after a resolution was passed at a Special General Meeting.

Deadpool meets David Beckham

Wrexham has been in fan ownership since 2011 but a takeover would see a reported £2million being invested into the club.

A statement said 97.5 per cent of Wrexham Supporters Trust voters (1,223 members) voted in favour of the resolution at a ballot.

In quotes prior to Reynolds and McElhenney being revealed as the interested party, Trust director Rob Harris told BBC Wales: "All we're going to commit to - because we're not going to pressure on ourselves - is that we will conclude the discussions as soon as possible.

"We will get to a position when the potential investors put forward a deal and the next stage… we would put that in front of the members for a vote if they wish to proceed with that deal or not."

Wrexham dropped out of the Football League in 2008, having played in League One – the third tier of English football – in the 2004-2005 campaign.

The club reached the National League play-offs in 2018-2019 but finished a lowly 19th last term in a season curtailed by the coronavirus crisis.