High-flying Italy nets nine against Armenia

The Azzurri had long since booked their place in next year's finals and last week defeated Bosnia-Herzegovina for a 10th consecutive win for the first time in their history.

There was no slowing Italy in its final Group J game, though, as it turned on the style to end the campaign with 10 victories from 10.

An 11th straight win in all saw seven different Italy goalscorers in a match for the first time, as Ciro Immobile and Nicolo Zaniolo each netted twice.

Zaniolo, debutant Riccardo Orsolini and Federico Chiesa all notched their first goals for their country, with Nicolo Barella, Alessio Romagnoli and Jorginho also on target in a stunning success.