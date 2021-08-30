Henry lands permanent Belgium gig beyond World Cup

The former France striker was initially employed to work with the Red Devils five years ago following Roberto Martinez's appointment as head coach.

Henry helped Belgium reach the semi-finals of the 2018 World Cup in Russia before taking over as Monaco boss.

The Arsenal legend moved to the MLS with Montreal Impact in 2019 after he was sacked by Ligue 1 club Monaco.

UPDATE: Thierry Henry joins our staff permanently until after the 2022 #WorldCup. 🙌 #DEVILTIME pic.twitter.com/y82rYizapC — Belgian Red Devils (@BelRedDevils) August 30, 2021

Henry ended his spell as Impact head coach in February last year and returned to the Belgium set-up for the rearranged Euro 2020.

The Royal Belgian Football Association on Monday revealed the 44-year-old will be working under Martinez as the Red Devils bid to win a first major tournament next year.

Belgium is top of World Cup qualifying Group E with two wins from three matches.