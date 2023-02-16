Henry expresses interest in United States job

The United States is in the market for a new boss after Gregg Berhalter's contract expired at the end of last year.

Henry finished a second spell with Belgium as assistant to Roberto Martinez following the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, with the Spaniard having since left that role to take charge of Portugal.

Former Montreal Impact boss Henry would welcome the challenge of leading the 2026 World Cup co-host, provided plans are made to give them the best possible opportunity to go far in three years' time.

The France legend said: "Do I know the players? Yes, I know the players. Do I know the league? Yes, I know the league. Do I want to be a manager at any level? Yes, of course that is something I would like to do.

"To go back to the US in general, what is the plan? What is the philosophy? What do you want to be? When you ask this question, you're going to find those answers out eventually. It isn't because you're going to host the competition you're going to go far automatically, we've seen that with some big teams.

"Big teams cannot win it sometimes at home, and small teams often don't do well. I remember South Korea getting to the semi-final [in 2002]. I remember South Korea stopping their league and going into a camp for eight months to try to perform and people were wondering why they were so fit and they got to the semi-final.

"So what is going to be the plan? I'm not talking about me here, I'm talking about the national team."

Henry believes he has done his time as an assistant.

He said: "Being number two is not something I would like to do anymore. Massive respect to Roberto Martinez. He gave me an opportunity when no one else did, but I would like to have another chance."