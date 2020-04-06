Coronavirus latest
Harit fined €100,000 for visiting shisha bar

Schalke star Amine Harit has been fined €100,000 after the Morocco international broke isolation rules and was spotted out at a shisha bar in Germany.

Harit had recently published a video on social media urging people to stay home during the coronavirus lockdown. However, the midfielder himself opted to head out with friends to a shisha bar in Germany a couple of weeks ago.

The night out has proved very costly for the 22 year-old after he was slapped with a $A179,000 fine by Schalke. A significant portion of the fine will go towards aid for coronavirus victims.

Approximately 30 per cent of the fine will go towards the club's 'sidekick box' program to help those affected by coronavirus.

Despite the breach, Harit has personally donated to to help the coronavirus fight in his native Morocco, and took to Twitter with this message yesterday. 

