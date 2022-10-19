Hamstrung Kante ruled out of World Cup

Kante suffered the injury in his Chelsea's 2-2 home draw with Tottenham in August and has not featured for club or country since.

Chelsea has now established Kante will play no part in France's defence of its FIFA World Cup crown, which starts with their opening group game against Australia on 23 November.

In a statement on the club website, Chelsea said: "N'Golo Kante has undergone an operation on his hamstring injury.

"The midfielder visited a specialist with the club’s medical department to explore the options for his rehabilitation approach and it was mutually agreed for N'Golo to have surgery to repair the damage.

"Following a successful operation, N'Golo is now expected to be sidelined for four months."

Kante was a key member of the France side that won the 2018 World Cup, playing a part in all seven games as Les Bleus lifted the biggest prize in international football for the second time.

Reece James, Kante's Chelsea team-mate, faces a race against time to make England's squad for the tournament after suffering a knee injury against Milan.