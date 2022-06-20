Gotze gets green light to leave PSV

The 30-year-old former Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich attacker has been strongly linked with a move to Europa League winner Eintracht Frankfurt.

Serie A champion Milan was also recently credited with an interest in Gotze, but reports in Germany on Tuesday indicated a move to Frankfurt was close to completion.

Sport1 said Gotze, who joined PSV in 2020 and has two years left on his contract, has a clause allowing him to leave for €4million and that an agreement with Eintracht has been broadly agreed.

PSV confirmed Gotze's absence from training, saying that he had been "given the space... to complete a transfer to another club".

Gotze, capped 63 times by Germany, was the 2014 World Cup final match-winner, scoring the only goal of the game against Argentina in extra time.

He scored 12 goals and added 11 assists across all competitions for PSV in the 2021-22 season, playing in 52 games.

Van Nistelrooy, the former PSV, Manchester United and Real Madrid striker, looks like having to plan without the experienced Gotze, and spoke on Monday of wanting to give opportunities to the club's best young players.

The 45-year-old was announced as PSV's incoming boss in March, signing a three-year contract.