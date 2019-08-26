Gnagnon joins Sevilla's mass exodus

Joris Gnagnon has re-joined his former side Rennes on a season-long loan deal from Sevilla.

The 22-year-old signed a five-year contract with the Spanish club for a fee reportedly worth €15million in July last year.

He struggled to make an impact during his debut campaign in Spain, however, making just 16 appearances across all competitions.

The defender made headlines during pre-season for a horrendous challenge that left Liverpool youngster Yasser Larouci needing a stretcher during a friendly in the United States.

He was shown a straight red card with 14 minutes remaining after wildly kicking out at Larouci, later saying: "It was a heinous act on my part for whatever reason and should not be seen on a football field."

He becomes the 16th player to leave Sevilla during a busy transfer window and the ninth to leave on loan.