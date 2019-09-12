LaLiga
Gilmour agrees long-term Chelsea deal

Chelsea has confirmed talented teenager Billy Gilmour has signed a new four-year contract with the club.

Gilmour, who joined from Rangers at the age of 15, has committed his future to Stamford Bridge through to at least 2023.

The Scotland Under-21 international made his Premier League debut from the bench against Sheffield United last month.

Gilmour's new deal is the latest commitment to young players made by new head coach Frank Lampard.

"It's really exciting for me and my family to sign this four-year deal with the club," the 18-year-old told the official Chelsea website.

"Frank has come in and everyone is buzzing, training is really good and there's a high standard to everything we do.

"There are exciting times ahead and hopefully I can work hard to get more opportunities as well."

