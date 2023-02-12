Hughton transitions from Ghana technical advisor to coach

Addo led the Black Stars to the 2022 World Cup, where they just fell short of progression from Group H with defeats to Portugal and Uruguay either side of a thrilling win over South Korea.

After Ghana's elimination, Addo confirmed his time in charge was to end immediately.

His replacement should be a familiar face to many in the Ghana setup, however.

London-born Hughton, whose father was Ghanaian, became the Black Stars' technical advisor in February last year, with his chief responsibility being to provide Addo and his coaching staff with additional expertise before – and during – the World Cup.

Hughton was also said to have been behind Ghana's attempts to persuade the likes of Callum Hudson-Odoi, Eddie Nketiah and Tariq Lamptey to represent the Black Stars – only the latter has been enticed.

The 64-year-old – who has managed Newcastle United, Norwich City and Brighton and Hove Albion in the Premier League – now assumes control of the team, though the Ghanaian Football Association has not confirmed the length of his contract.

Hughton's attention will now turn to Africa Cup of Nations qualification next month, with a double-header coming up against Angola.

After two games, Ghana tops Group E with four points, ahead of Angola on goal difference.