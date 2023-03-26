Gerrard lauds Bellingham development

Bellingham impressed once again as England cruised past Ukraine with a 2-0 victory in their Euro 2024 qualifying clash and joined Gerrard on the Wembley Stadium touchline at full-time.

The former Reds captain, speaking as a pundit on Channel 4, lavished high praise on the Borussia Dortmund midfielder, who is reportedly a target of Liverpool, Real Madrid and Manchester City.

"You're a lot further ahead than when I was your age, so you're going in the right direction that's for sure," Gerrard told Bellingham.

When pressed on how Bellingham is further developed than ex-Liverpool and England star Gerrard, he added: "I never had that power and strength until I was probably 22, 23.

"So he is definitely more physically developed than me. He's more confident than me on the ball in terms of what he will try. And I'm not saying that just being modest, it's the truth, I think he's further on than what I was at 19.

"I got to where I wanted to get to and he'll get to where he wants to get to if he carries on doing what he's doing.

"He's in a fantastic place. Everything else around him he just needs to park it up and keep playing well and everything else will take care of itself."

It was not the first time Gerrard has lauded the teenage star, offering in January to take Bellingham out for dinner and talk about his future, suggesting a move to England and Liverpool would benefit his career.

Bellingham was quick to return the favour, praising the impact Gerrard had as Liverpool captain during his playing career.

He said: "The things that Stevie could do, the way he could carry a team and single-handedly win a game. He could do everything as a midfielder.

"I've said it multiple times that I look up to you and your game."

While a transfer-window battle awaits for the signature of one of Europe's hottest prospects, Bellingham continues to enjoy the learning experience of playing with England.

The former Birmingham City midfielder has already captained Dortmund this season and, while appreciating patience will be required, said leading his country out would be the greatest honour in football.

"That would be the biggest dream, and the biggest honour in football I think is to captain your country," he continued.

"There's a long pecking order that I highly respect and I'll wait my turn. In the meantime it's picking up what I can learn from them. This is the best place to do it.

"We should be looking to win every game. You set yourself a standard and an expectation and it's important you match that. We have to carry that on for the rest of the qualification campaign."