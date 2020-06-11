Garcia predicts photo finish in LaLiga title race

WATCH LaLiga LIVE & EXCLUSIVE on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV & CONNECT

Players have had the chance to regroup and shake off any niggling injury during the three-month layoff but LaLiga makes its highly-anticipated return this weekend, reigniting a mouth-watering title race between Real Madrid and Barcelona.

Los Blancos' 2-0 win over Barcelona in March was the only win in their last four league games, helping to paper over the cracks surfacing in Zinedine Zidane's side.

The El Clasico triumph, and a clutch win in the Madrid derby one-month prior has kept Real Madrid two points adrift of league leader Barcelona, and with three months to regroup, Garcia expects both title contenders to come back reinvigorated.

“That rivalry between Real Madrid and Barcelona is fantastic and now there’s only two points one ahead of the other,” he said.

“Honestly it’s going to be very tight, because there are so many games and the rotation has to be very well done so the managers are going to be key.”

The unprecedented disruption to the season could benefit Real Madrid, which Zinedine Zidane finally able to deploy his preferred attacking trio of Karim Benzema, Eden Hazard and Marco Asensio, with the later two able to use the lay-off to recover from injury.

Despite the obvious advantages for Zidane, Garcia believes his former club Barcelona has benefited most, recently appointed coach Quique Setien given more time to drill down his possession-based philosophy with his squad.

“Setien had the chance to have a pre-season again, and that’s very important for a coach trying to build something with your team”

“I think Barcelona will come back stronger, I’ve seen Messi training he looks sharp and excited to play again."

"When this kid [Messi] is ready, it’s going to be a threat for everybody."

Barcelona sits two points clear at the top of the LaLiga table on 58 points, with Real Madrid two points adrift with 11 games remaining.