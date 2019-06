Games postponed after Reyes's death

Sevilla confirmed that Reyes, 35, had died in a traffic accident on Saturday.

The forward's team Extremadura was due to play against Cadiz in its penultimate league fixture of the season.

However, that game, along with six other fixtures, have now been put back to 5 June (AEST), although Las Palmas's meeting with Almeria will still go ahead.

"After learning of the death of Spain international footballer Jose Antonio Reyes, who currently played in the ranks of Extremadura, the Royal Spanish Football Federation has decided to postpone, with the approval of the National Football League, seven Segunda Division games that were due to be played Sunday, June 2," a statement read.

Reyes signed for Extremadura in January, having spent 2018 at China League One club Xinjiang Tianshan Leopard.



The RFEF have also confirmed that there will be a minute of silence ahead of all their official competition games in the upcoming round of fixtures.