Gakpo admits failed Man United move was 'a shame'

The Netherlands international was heavily linked with a transfer from the Eredivisie outfit to join compatriot Erik ten Hag following the Dutchman's arrival in the Old Trafford dugout.

But a pursuit of the winger ultimately faltered, while late-window moves to both Leeds United and Southampton were ultimately scotched as Gakpo chose to remain with his boyhood club.

Now, the 23-year-old has reflected on his transfer saga, acknowledge the conversations he held with Ten Hag, while admitting it was a stressful time as he mulled his future.

"I was close to leaving, I spoke to Erik ten Hag a few times at Manchester United," Gakpo said. "In the end, the deal didn't go through.

"[It] was a shame, for me and my development, and because Manchester United is one of the biggest clubs in the world. Also, [it was a shame] for PSV, because to transfer a player to Manchester United is a good thing for the club.

"It ended about a week before the end of the transfer window and in that week I had to decide if I would go to Leeds or Southampton. In the end I stayed, but it was a stressful period."

The off-field distractions of the transfer window certainly do not seem to have adversely affected Gakpo's performance, having scored nine goals and contributed seven assists in 10 Eredivisie games already this season.

That being said, he has not ruled out a future switch to the English top-flight, acknowledging he would mull any potential offer if it came knocking once again.

"I always said if I stay here, it's my childhood club. It's not a punishment," he added. "I like being here, I want to win trophies here and do my best for the club.

"But if I got the chance to go to the Premier League or something, of course I would have to consider that option. At that time, it was hectic for me, but I recovered pretty quickly."