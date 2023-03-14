France captain Renard open to return after Diacre exit

Last month, Lyon defender Renard announced she would not play at this year's World Cup under Diacre's leadership, a stance which was replicated by forwards Kadidiatou Diani and Marie-Antoinette Katoto.

Diacre subsequently accused her detractors of participating in "a destabilisation operation", but the French Football Federation (FFF) removed her from her post following a meeting of its executive committee.

The FFF said a "fracture" between Diacre and senior players had "reached a point of no return which harms the interests of the national team".

In the aftermath of that decision, Renard – who has won 142 international caps and played at three World Cups – is open to a return, if any future head coach wishes to recall her.

"It's the coach who will select me if I perform well with my club... but why not?" she said.

"I am a competitor at heart. I love this jersey and I want to do everything to win a title with it."

Despite taking the decision to sack Diacre, the FFF criticised the manner of the players' boycott, affirming that acting in such a way "to express their criticisms was no longer acceptable in future".