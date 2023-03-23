Foster comes out of retirement to join Wrexham

The former England and Manchester United goalkeeper joins the Robins as they look to clinch a return to the English Football League, sprinkling a little more stardust on the promotion project.

Wrexham, who have eight games remaining, are three points clear of nearest rival Notts County and have a game in hand over the Magpies.

Foster, 39, has spent most of his career in the Premier League and played for Watford last season as the Hornets suffered relegation from the top flight.

He now resumes his career in the fifth tier with a Wrexham side who have been the subject of the Welcome to Wrexham documentary, looking at the Reynolds and McElhenney era.

Wrexham have been competing at National League level since 2008, having previously been mainstays of the Football League for over 80 years.

Foster is no stranger to the north Wales club, having had a loan stint there in the early stages of his career, during his time as a Stoke City player.

He said of his return to football: "I'm over the moon. The first time I was here, it was genuinely the springboard to the rest of my career – on the back of the loan move, playing in the LDV Vans Trophy final at the Millennium Stadium, I got my move to Manchester United at the start of the next season. It was absolutely bonkers!

"If you'd told me 18 years ago that I'd have gone on to have the career that I have had, I probably wouldn't have believed you to be honest, so I do owe a lot to Wrexham."

Foster won eight England caps, last featuring in 2014 for the Three Lions, and has signed for Wrexham until the end of the season. He may feature in the home game against York City on Saturday.

Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson told the club's website he was "delighted" to bring in Foster, saying: "It was important we had all bases covered going into the last part of the season, which this signing ensures."