The 67-year-old had been out of football management since leaving Leeds almost 15 months ago.

The Uruguayan Football Association confirmed Bielsa’s appointment on Twitter.

🫡 ¡𝐁𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐢𝐝𝐨, 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐞𝐥𝐨!



Bielsa asume como técnico de la Selección Mayor. #ElEquipoQueNosUne pic.twitter.com/5kLDD2aqsC — Selección Uruguaya (@Uruguay) May 15, 2023

He succeeds Diego Alonso as national team boss.

Alonso’s contract expired after the World Cup in Qatar earlier this season, where Uruguay suffered a shock group-stage exit.

Bielsa served as manager of Argentina from 1998 to 2004 and he also had a four-year stint in charge of Chile.