Football's whackiest endorsement deals

Roberto Firminho continues to shine in the Premier League, and its not just his football grabbing headlines. The 26 year-old's blinding set of pearly whites prompted reports that he signed a $A3.9 million endorsement deal with dental company Oral B, with his own line of 'Oral Bobby' toothpaste.

This fake news story sparked a beIN SPORTS investigation into the whacky world of football endorsements and these real cases are proof that fact is often stranger than fiction.

Joe Hart – Anti dandruff Shampoo

Joe Hart signed a $A177,000 per year sponsorship deal with scalp-specialists Head & Shoulders in 2012 and the England shot stopper hasn't been able to live down this anti dandruff shampoo commercial ever since.

Hart's Head and Shoulders howler has been the subject of constant taunts form rival fans and make matters worse his lucrative shampoo deal could be washing down the drain after falling down the pecking order at Manchester City.

David Beckham – Japanese Chocolate

Arguably the most marketable footballer of all time, Manchester United great David Beckham gets away with selling just about anything but even his charisma was put to the test munching down on Japanese chocolates in this bizarre commercial.

Pele – Viagra

Three-time FIFA World Cup-winner Pele overcame plenty of stiff competition throughout his decorated career, and in retirement decided to help men score off the pitch by appearing in a series of commercials for sexual dysfunction drug viagra.

Carlos Valderama – Testicular Cancer campaign

Colombia legend Carlos Valderrama mastered another form of ball control in retirement after the 56 year-old featured in a brilliant commercial for testicular cancer prevention.

Valderrama stars in ballsy informercial

'El Pibe' thanked midfielder Michel for the infamous testical tickle he received while playing for Real Valladolid in 1991 as part of a testicular cancer campaign for touchyourfootballs.com.

Fernando Torres – Dog obedience school

Unlike other footballers in this list, Atletico Madrid striker Fernando Torres clearly wasn’t in it for the money when he appeared in this comically low budget flick for a friend.

Clubs should have been on notice by one defensively adept dog in the commercial, which managed to dispossess 'El Nino' in a game of one on one.

Lionel Messi – Face cream

Five-time FIFA Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi was lathered in face cream before having a crack at Japanese in this face wash commercial.

Cristiano Ronaldo – Face Workout

Cristiano Ronaldo is renowned for his regimented training, selling a range of fitness products from ab machines to running shoes but surely a device for facial fitness is going too far.

Michael Owen – Business pitch to Dubai investors

Michael Owen had fans on the edge of their seats in his playing days, but the former England striker’s cockpit cameo never managed to take off. Owen appeared in this cringe-worthy 10-minute pitch to property investors in Dubai.

You may be wondering if Owen finds his feet as the video rolls on. He doesn't.

Peter Schmeichel – Danepak Bacon

The former Manchester United goalkeeper brought home the bacon appearing in an ad for Danish Food producer Danepak.

Schmeichel showed off his pipes and played a few strange instruments in a cringe-worthy 30-second cameo.

Safe to say, the 54 year-old’s skills between the sticks don’t translate to the performing arts.