Football's whackiest club names

Every so often a team with a name that surprises and delights bubbles to the surface of a continental club football competition to capture the imagination of fans more accustomed to watching Boring FC or Drab United season after season.

In the spirit of the Victorys, the Pirates and Hustlers FC, the investigative reporters at beIN have scoured the globe to find the whackiest team names in football.

These are the beloved, albeit strangely-titled clubs that said ‘hold my beer’ to the established elite with their hilarious, and imaginative choice of names.

For the neutral punter looking for a new favourite team, your search may be over.

Clwb Pêl Droed Llanfair­pwllgwyngyll­gogery­chwyrn­drobwll­llan­tysilio­gogo­goch Football Club, WALES

But you might prefer to use the Welsh regional club's shortened name: CPD Llanfairpwll FC. While the lack of vowels will still bend your mind a little, it's a much easier mouthful than the unabbreviated version! The club plays at Eilian's Field - named after a Saint who performed last-minute miracles. We reckon opponents should have to correctly pronounce the team's full name to seal the three points, rather than merely beating them on the pitch.

Chicken INN, Zinmbabwe

Ah Zimbabwe. Home of such well-named national team stars as Godknows Murwira, Teenage Hadibe and Knowledge Musona. It would be remiss for any investigation into strange team names not to make the African nation the first stop.

Sure enough, there perched mid table in the Zimbabwe Premier League sits Chicken Inn, last season's surprise runner-up. Named after the club's major sponsor - a popular fast food chain - Chicken Inn is joined in the top flight by...

Green Fuel, Zimbabwe

Perhaps a club for the environmentally inclined, there's not much information circulating about Green Fuel, so named after a hydrogen energy conglomerate. Suffice to say the players could do worse than to pop in to a Chicken Inn for a protein hit, considering the precarious position deep in the relegation zone.

Middelfart Boldklub, Denmark

Middelfart Boldklub can sniff out a future star, having produced Manchester United and Denmark ace Christian Eriksen.

Some context before turning your nose at the name, the club was named after the Middelfart region in central Denmark.

Deportivo Wanka, Peru

Deportivo Wanka has reported being mocked incessantly by people from Britain, but the name is nothing to be scoffed at. The Peruvian-based club was named after the Wankas people, who formerly inhabited the city of Huancayo where Deportivo Wanka is based.

Eleven Men in Flight, Estwani

This team from Estwani has endured a turbulent history, but ‘easy by night’ are a thing to behold when they get lift off.

King Faisal Babes FC, Ghana

Ghananian first division side King Faisal Babes FC was named by owner Alhaji Grunsah after the slain former King of Saudi Arabia.

Fun fact, the club’s eccentric owner Grunsah could assemble a football team with his own offspring, fathering 16 boys and four girls.

Anti Drugs Strikers FC, Sierra Leone

Anti Drugs Strikers FC is a professional football outfit in Sierra Leone’s first division. It’s Instagram bio ‘say no to drugs’ succinctly sums up the inspiration behind the name.

The Botswana Premier League serves up a few

The Botswana Premier League did the heavy lifting for this list, featuring three teams - Prisons XI (affectionately dubbed ‘the warders,’ Security Systems FC, and Holy Ghost - for those looking for divine intervention.

Club Always Ready, Bolivia

Always Ready is based in La Paz, Bolivia – the highest capital city in the world by altitude. To survive matches at the gruelling altitude every other week, you can understand why this club is branded ‘always ready.’

Although Julio Baldivieso’s side could have been accused of false advertising when it was dumped out of the Copa Libertadores in the qualifying stage by Magallanes earlier in March.

Cape Coast Mysterious Ebusua Dwarfs, Ghana

These Dwarfs stand tall in the Ghanaian Premier League.

You might not think dwarves are that intimidating – sports franchises prefer Giants, as a rule – but in Ghanaian voodoo, moatia are terrifying, 1ft-tall forest dwellers. They’re known for being tricksters, possessing a phenomenal knowledge of herbs, and having their feet on backwards – which surely wouldn’t help in a difficult tie against Hearts of Oak.

Also, the Dwarf’s grudge match with eternal rival Cape Coast venomous vipers FC is compulsory viewing.

Deportivo Moron, Argentina

Like MiddelFart FC, the name sounds dubious, but its origins are an innocuous nod to the region in Buenos Aires Deportivo Moron represents.

FC Santa Claus, Finland

It’s impossible not to have a soft spot for FC Santa Claus in Finland, which takes its name from the bearded North Pole patriarch.

According to urban myth, Jolly Saint Nick made the move north from his place of origin in Rovaniemi, where FC Santa Claus was founded. Some speculate that father Christmas stood in goal for the club during its formative years.

As per our stringent fact-checking, representatives from the North Pole were contacted for confirmation, but declined to comment. Suffice to say, fans are always tickled when FC Santa Claus brings the gift of good football.

Insurance Management Bears, Bahamas

Insurance Management Bears, or IM Bears FC for short terrorises defences in the idyllic tax haven with an aggressive press, eye for goal and rigorous financial acumen.

Solid SC, Sri Lanka

Succinct, no-nonsance and what you see is what you get from ‘solid’ SC for those looking for a team to back in Sri Lanka.

SV Robinhood, Suriname

How can you not love a team named after cult hero Robinhood, this side from Suriname hit a bullseye with its choice of name. Unlike its namesake, the story of this fabled club is not that of an underdog, SV Robinhood is the most decorated club in Suriname, with 24 league titles.

Grasshoper Club Zurich, Switzerland

The cult-hero is often the butt of headlines from media outlets across Europe when in action in the UEFA Champions League, but Grasshopper Club Zurich is no joke.

The Grasshoppers have won the Swiss Super League a record 27 times and reached the quarter-finals of the European Cup in the 1978-1979.

Lincoln Red Imps FC, Gibraltar

Not to be confused with England's Lincoln City Imps, The Red Imps are not to be looked down upon, as the most decorated club in the Gibraltar National League, with 24 league titles.

In 2021, the club became the first team from Gibraltar to reach the group stages of a European cup competition.

To add to the Red Imps' allure, their home ground stakes a claim for the most picturesque stadium in the world.