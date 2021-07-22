Football's top 10 kits this season

In the modern age of social media, a well-designed kit is just as important to a club as on-field success and these clubs were unanimously praised by the fanbase of fashionados.

PSG: Home and away

PSG has been the big spender so far this transfer window, and their host of big name signings will be put to work modelling these home and away kits, which have the internet buzzing.

Gotta admit man, PSG produce the best kits year after year pic.twitter.com/NnZxubGSW1 — Xabhi ✪ (@FCB_Lad) July 17, 2021

👌Home kit

👌Away kit

👌Training gear



😍Name the most stylish team in the world, and why is it PSG? pic.twitter.com/Omqk5P5zBf — Playa Bets (@Playabets) July 21, 2021

Arsenal: Away

Arsenal’s home kit has come back with mixed reviews, but there’s no denying the Gunners hit the target with jersey, inspired by the double-winning side of 1970-1971.

Leaked images of Gabriel Martinelli & Gabriel Magalhães in Arsenal’s away kit for the 2021/22 season. 👀 #afc pic.twitter.com/0KGe6Zw4i8 — afcstuff (@afcstuff) May 13, 2021

Parma: Home

Classic, understated and true to the club’s history, but unfortunately Parma will be showing off its new threads in the second division after being relegated from Serie A.

Hull City: Away

Hull City opted for a bold move towards an all-black away strip, and it seriously paid off. This could be the best kit of the bunch.

Still can't get around of how amazing Hull City's away kit is. That one is going straight into the cart pic.twitter.com/txqfN7MSoH — Rizky Afattqa (@Afattqa) July 19, 2021

Liverpool: Away

Liverpool is synonymous with red, but this smart away strip has grabbed all the attention this season, and deservedly so.

Can your team ever????

Liverpool away kit 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/PXnU0mkDOe — Mayor of Lagos.... (@MayowaOlubunmi) July 15, 2021

Bayern: Away

Bayern’s black and gold away kit has delicate, yet striking detailing. Another example of brilliant German engineering.

Bayern Munich just released their 21/22 away jersey ⚫️⭐️



Its...nice init 😒



📸 | @FCBayern pic.twitter.com/9S1ophLRIj — Steeze Reports (@steezereports) May 20, 2021

Real Madrid: Away

Real Madrid’s home kit was unlucky not to also make this list, but Los Blancos’ away jersy is so good, it couldn’t be overlooked.

🚨📸| Real Madrid Away Kit 21-22



Do you like it? pic.twitter.com/lVXQhLQqIc — Madrid Xtra. (@MadridXtra) July 14, 2021

🚨📸| Real Madrid’s captain, Marcelo, posing in the new Away Kit 21-22 pic.twitter.com/DxhqQ1yI4n — Madrid Xtra. (@MadridXtra) July 15, 2021

Atletico Mineiro: Home

This is why fans should have a say in how a kit is designed. When Atletico Minero gave one of its season ticket holders the reins to design this year’s home kit, here’s what materialised.

The front of the jersey features a detailed map of Minas Gerais, the state in Brazil where the club is based.

Lyon: Home

Clubs can often overcomplicate it in search for that wow factor in their jerseys. As Ligue 1 giant Lyon has demonstrated, sometimes less is more.