Football's top 10 kits this season

In the modern age of social media, a well-designed kit is just as important to a club as on-field success and these clubs were unanimously praised by the fanbase of fashionados.
PSG: Home and away
PSG has been the big spender so far this transfer window, and their host of big name signings will be put to work modelling these home and away kits, which have the internet buzzing.
Arsenal: Away
Arsenal’s home kit has come back with mixed reviews, but there’s no denying the Gunners hit the target with jersey, inspired by the double-winning side of 1970-1971.
Parma: Home
Classic, understated and true to the club’s history, but unfortunately Parma will be showing off its new threads in the second division after being relegated from Serie A.
Hull City: Away
Hull City opted for a bold move towards an all-black away strip, and it seriously paid off. This could be the best kit of the bunch.
Liverpool: Away
Liverpool is synonymous with red, but this smart away strip has grabbed all the attention this season, and deservedly so.
Bayern: Away
Bayern’s black and gold away kit has delicate, yet striking detailing. Another example of brilliant German engineering.
Real Madrid: Away
Real Madrid’s home kit was unlucky not to also make this list, but Los Blancos’ away jersy is so good, it couldn’t be overlooked.
Atletico Mineiro: Home
This is why fans should have a say in how a kit is designed. When Atletico Minero gave one of its season ticket holders the reins to design this year’s home kit, here’s what materialised.
The front of the jersey features a detailed map of Minas Gerais, the state in Brazil where the club is based.
Lyon: Home
Clubs can often overcomplicate it in search for that wow factor in their jerseys. As Ligue 1 giant Lyon has demonstrated, sometimes less is more.