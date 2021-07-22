Football's top 10 kits this season

Aussies Abroad
If you’re lucky enough to follow one of these clubs, you won’t need much convincing to splash on a new kit this season. Here are the top 10 kits in world football ahead of the 2021-2022 campaign.

In the modern age of social media, a well-designed kit is just as important to a club as on-field success and these clubs were unanimously praised by the fanbase of fashionados.

PSG: Home and away

PSG has been the big spender so far this transfer window, and their host of big name signings will be put to work modelling these home and away kits, which have the internet buzzing.

Arsenal: Away

Arsenal’s home kit has come back with mixed reviews, but there’s no denying the Gunners hit the target with jersey, inspired by the double-winning side of 1970-1971.

Parma: Home

Classic, understated and true to the club’s history, but unfortunately Parma will be showing off its new threads in the second division after being relegated from Serie A.

Hull City: Away

Hull City opted for a bold move towards an all-black away strip, and it seriously paid off. This could be the best kit of the bunch.

Liverpool: Away

Liverpool is synonymous with red, but this smart away strip has grabbed all the attention this season, and deservedly so.

Bayern: Away

Bayern’s black and gold away kit has delicate, yet striking detailing. Another example of brilliant German engineering.

Real Madrid: Away

Real Madrid’s home kit was unlucky not to also make this list, but Los Blancos’ away jersy is so good, it couldn’t be overlooked.

Atletico Mineiro: Home

This is why fans should have a say in how a kit is designed. When Atletico Minero gave one of its season ticket holders the reins to design this year’s home kit, here’s what materialised.

The front of the jersey features a detailed map of Minas Gerais, the state in Brazil where the club is based.

Lyon: Home

Clubs can often overcomplicate it in search for that wow factor in their jerseys. As Ligue 1 giant Lyon has demonstrated, sometimes less is more.

 

