Football in shock after Collins's death at 32

The cause of death remains unclear, although local police issued a statement on Saturday (AEDT) to say they were not treating the death as suspicious.

A spokesperson for Avon and Somerset police said: "Officers attended a report of a sudden death at an address in High Street, West Coker yesterday [Thursday] evening at about 5pm [3am Thursday AEDT].

"Sadly, the body of a 32-year-old man was located.

"His death is not being treated as suspicious and has been referred to the coroner. His family have been informed and our thoughts are with them."

Yeovil Town Football Club issued its own statement after the news to express its grief and also reveal it would postpone its National League match against Altrincham on Sunday (AEDT).

"Lee sadly passed away yesterday and our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends," the statement read.

"We ask everyone to respect the family's privacy at this time.

"The club will make no further comment at this time.'

A minute's silence was held at the start matches across the UK, including the National League and all other English Football League fixtures.

Collins started his career at Wolverhampton Wanderers, but was unable to make a name for himself at the Molineux outfit and consequently embarked on a career in the lower leagues.

he joined Hereford United and Port Vale on loan from Wolves, before joining Vale permanently in 2009, making 120 appearances. He moved to Barnsley in 2012 and had spells at Shrewsbury Town, Northampton Town and Mansfield Town before a 2017 switch to Forest Green Rovers.

His move to Yeovil Town came in 2019, where he made 34 appearances.