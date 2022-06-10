Flamengo parts company with ex-Poland boss Sousa

Flamengo parted company with Paulo Sousa just six months after appointing him as head coach.

Sousa jumped ship from his role as Poland boss to take over at Flamengo at the end of last year.

The former Portugal midfielder signed a two-year deal, but has been relieved of his duties amid back-to-back Serie A defeats for the Rio de Janeiro giant.

Flamengo, which boasts the likes of David Luiz, Eduardo Vargas, Gabriel Barbosa and Manchester United loanee Andreas Perreira on its books, is languishing in 14th place after it was beaten 1-0 by Bragantino, a loss that came on the back of a 2-1 defeat to Fortaleza.

Polish FA president Cezary Kulesza accused Sousa of being "disrespectful" after he left his role as Poland coach to move to Brazil.

Sousa had been in charge of Bordeaux before taking the Poland job.