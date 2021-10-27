Five substitutions set to be permanently introduced

The limit on the permitted number of substitutions was increased from three to five in May 2020 as football prepared to return following its hiatus amid the outbreak of coronavirus.

An extension on the rule was granted last May for all top domestic and international competitions scheduled to be completed by December 2022.

However, IFAB's Football and Technical Advisory Panels (FAP-TAP) met on Thursday (AEDT) and declared that competitions should be permanently able to make up to five substitutions per game.

The decision on whether to make use of the rule will fall to the individual competitions, though.

An IFAB statement read: "In May 2021, due to the ongoing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on global football, The IFAB Board of Directors approved a further extension to the temporary amendment (introduced in May 2020) giving all top domestic and international competitions scheduled to be completed by 31 December 2022 the option of allowing teams to use up to five substitutes.

"Following a number of requests from confederations, associations, leagues and other key stakeholders for this option to be introduced permanently in the Laws of the Game (2022-23 edition), FAP-TAP recommended that competitions should be able to decide on increasing the number of substitutes according to the needs of their football environment, while the current number of substitution opportunities (three plus half-time) should stay the same."