FIFA sidesteps Russia decision

Widespread condemnation followed Russia's full-scale invasion of neighbouring Ukraine.

Stats Perform understands that UEFA will confirm on Saturday (AEDT) that St Petersburg will no longer host this season's Champions League final.

In a joint statement, Poland, Sweden and Czech Republic, who are in the same qualification pathway as Russia for this year's World Cup, said they would not consider playing matches in the country.

Russia is scheduled to take on Poland in Moscow on 24 March. If it wins, they will face Sweden or Czech Republic at home five days later.

FIFA called for the "rapid cessation of hostilities and peace in Ukraine" but stopped short of confirming whether Russia's hosting rights would be taken away.

"FIFA condemns the use of force by Russia in Ukraine and any type of violence to resolve conflicts," the statement read. "Violence is never a solution and FIFA calls on all parties to restore peace through constructive dialogue. FIFA also continues to express its solidarity to the people affected by this conflict.

"Regarding football matters in both Ukraine and Russia, FIFA will continue to monitor the situation and updates in relation to the upcoming FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 qualifiers will be communicated in due course."

Ukraine will also contest the 2022 World Cup play-offs, but the draw precludes it from playing at home.