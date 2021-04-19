FIFA expresses 'disapproval' of breakaway competition

Widespread media reports emerged on Monday (AEST) suggesting 12 teams – six from England, three from Spain and three from Italy – had elected to form a breakaway competition.

Reigning European champion Bayern Munich and last season's Champion League runner-up Paris Saint-Germain are not currently involved, though the official announcement of the competition made an intention to include more teams clear.

UEFA had been set to announce changes to the Champions League from 2024 onwards on Tuesday (AEST), were vociferous in their opposition, and proposed sanctions included banning the 12 member clubs from their competitions.

The Premier League, Serie A and LaLiga also criticised the move, while the English Football Association (FA) – with the backing of the UK Government – suggested it would take legal action to prevent Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham from joining.

FIFA has now issued its response, and while it was perhaps not as strong in condemning the move, it nevertheless expressed its concern, and confirmed it stood by UEFA.

"FIFA wishes to clarify that it stands firm in favour of solidarity in football and an equitable redistribution model which can help develop football as a spot, particularly at global level, since the development of global football is the primary mission of FIFA," a statement read.

"In our view, and in accordance with our statutes, any football competition, whether national, regional or global, should always reflect the core principles of solidarity, inclusivity, equitable financial redistribution.

"Moreover, the governing bodies of football should employ all lawful, sporting and diplomatic means to ensure this remains the case. Against this background, FIFA can only express its disapproval to a "closed European breakaway league" outside of the international football structures and not respecting the aforementioned principles."

The statement went on to conclude: "FIFA will, of course, do whatever is necessary to contribute to a harmonised way forward in the overall interests of football."