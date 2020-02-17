Fed Square to host bumper FIFA 20 tournament

Fancy yourself a FIFA 20 hero? Now is your chance to show what you've got, with Melbourne's Federation Square hosting a six-day tournament starting next Monday 24 February and culminating in the grand final on Saturday 29 February.

Entry is free and open to the public, with the tournament to host up to 80 teams of two players each.

The games will be played on the big screen overlooking Fed square with the Grand Finalists a Real Madrid or Barcelona jersey and a $100 gift voucher to Beer DeLuxe Fed Square.

There will be 10 $50 vouchers up for grabs for the runners-up.

Two days after the champion is crowned, Fed Square will play host to a live screening of the second and final El Clasico of the LaLiga season, between first and second-placed Real Madrid v Barcelona, on Monday 2 March at 7am.