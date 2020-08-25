Ligue 1 is back!
FC Sion appoints Grosso as head coach

Swiss Super League side FC Sion have appointed former Italy international Fabio Grosso as its new head coach on a one-year deal.

Grosso started his senior managerial career with Bari in 2017 before joining Hellas Verona in 2018.

Following his dismissal in May 2019, he took over Serie A club Brescia in November but was sacked after just three games in charge. 

Sion finished eighth in the 10-team Swiss Super League last season, avoiding a relegation play-off by just one point.

