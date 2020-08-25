FC Sion appoints Grosso as head coach

Grosso started his senior managerial career with Bari in 2017 before joining Hellas Verona in 2018.

Following his dismissal in May 2019, he took over Serie A club Brescia in November but was sacked after just three games in charge.

Le FC Sion annonce l'engagement de Fabio Grosso au poste d'entraîneur principal.



👉https://t.co/gzb8TLtKv2 pic.twitter.com/MUZ53ivrsH — FC Sion (@FCSion) August 25, 2020

Sion finished eighth in the 10-team Swiss Super League last season, avoiding a relegation play-off by just one point.