Fati, Traore named in new-look Spain squad

Wolves winger Adama Traore is also included, having missed out on making his international debut last November due to injury.

In something of a fresh-faced squad, head coach Luis Enrique has also added Manchester City defender Eric Garcia and Real Madrid midfielder Oscar Rodriguez, who has been on loan at Leganes.

⬇️¡GUARDA ESTAS FOTOS!⬇️



📝 Estas son las convocatorias en categoría absoluta y Sub-21 para los próximos partidos internacionales.



¡¡VOLVEMOS!!💪🏻#SomosEspaña #SomosFederación

There are also places for new Manchester City signing Ferran Torres, Athletic Bilbao goalkeeper Unai Simon, Real Sociedad midfielder Mikel Merino and Sevilla full-back Sergio Reguilon, another Madrid loanee.

Barcelona left-back Jordi Alba has been left out and there are no players from Atletico Madrid in the squad.