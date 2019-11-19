Following on from a 14-0 loss to Austria and a 13-0 defeat to Ireland on 14 and 16 November respectively, Gibraltar will have been hoping for a change in fortune in the meeting with the Swiss.

But the youngsters suffered more of the same as Switzerland raced into a 5-0 lead by the 33rd minute - Brighton and Hove Albion's Lorent Tolaj helping himself to a hat-trick - in Strasswalchen, Austria.

Switzerland u19s just beat Gibraltar u19s 16-1, with Albions Lorent Tolaj scoring 8 of them! 😮😮 #bhafc pic.twitter.com/wgGhDjIMEz — Simon Sheppard (@SeagullSimon) November 19, 2019

A red card for Switzerland's Noel Wetz enabled Craig Galliano to convert the resulting penalty and give Gibraltar one thing to be pleased about, considering it was its first goal in 11 games, ending a run which stretched back to 2015.

Yet any hopes Galliano's goal would spark a miracle comeback were ended within a minute as Tolaj got his fourth before Felix Mambimbi's penalty paved the way for a further 11 Switzerland goals in the second half.

Lorent #Tolaj Vs. Gibraltar

19'⚽️

22'⚽️

33'⚽️

36'⚽️

51'⚽️

56'⚽️

89'⚽️



Young Swiss Striker pulls an Archie Thompson and scores a record goals in #Euro U19 Qualifiers



Switzerland sneak past their opponents 16-0https://t.co/agkzRcKJew#Euro #WCQ2022 pic.twitter.com/iNF2RZ8urK — FlashScore.com.au (@FlashScoreAU) November 19, 2019

Tolaj scored three to take his total to seven, substitute Darian Males claimed a hat-trick and Orges Bunjaku also netted his third goal, with Ilan Sauter and Simon Sohm getting in on the act as Switzerland scored six goals in the final 13 minutes.