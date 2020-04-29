Fabregas's great-grandmother beats COVID-19

The former Arsenal, Chelsea and Barcelona star confirmed the news via his Twitter account.

Ha superado el coronavirus con 95 años. ¡Ayer el test salió negativo! Mi bisabuela es una superherína, pero nada de esto sería posible sin la ayuda de todxs lxs enfermerxs y doctorxs que se están dejando la vida en cada instante para que todos/as podamos estar mejor y pic.twitter.com/vjoZMOhd3X — Cesc Fàbregas Soler (@cesc4official) April 29, 2020

"She has overcome the virus at 95 years old. Yesterday, the test came out negative!" the tweet said.

"My great-grandmother is a super-heroine, but none of this would be possible without the help of all the nurses and doctors who are giving their lives at every moment so that all of us can be better and live a little better in such difficult times."

Fabregas paid tribute to the staff at his great-grandmother's care home in Barcelona, adding: "All our respect. Nothing is impossible."

The 32 year-old has reportedly offered to defer his Monaco salary until July to help the club cope with the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

It was confirmed the 2019-2020 Ligue 1 season will not restart as all major sport in France remains suspended until September.