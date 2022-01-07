EXCLUSIVE: Kewell opens up on cut-throat career

The former Crawley Town, Notts County, Oldham Athletic and Barnet coach hasn’t closed the door on a return to the “cut-throat” world of England’s lower leagues, but untimely exits from his past three jobs have triggered his inner cynic.

"Look, I still crave the buzz of coaching and take great huge pleasure working with players and I seeing them learn and improve,” he told beIN SPORTS. “But it’s the lack of professionalism and football knowledge of certain people in positions of power at clubs which makes me cautious and wary looking ahead.

"Those people give you the greatest of support to your face and promise you time to implement changes.

"They say they have your back but then go and stab you in the back. It’s been totally cut-throat.

"So, of course, when you’ve experienced that sort of thing a few times it changes the way you see things and who you can trust. I’ll have to think long and hard about any future offers, and really do my research.

"Having played for big clubs in my career, you’re used to a certain level of professionalism and when you see it’s just not there, that can be gutting.

"I’ve never believed that anybody owes me anything – you always have to prove yourself – but I certainly feel badly done by.”

What’s bemused Kewell most on his his tumultuous coaching journey has been the stratospheric expectations of his employers, specifically at Notts County, Oldham and Barnet.

"They want success and they want it yesterday,” he added.

"At Notts County [where Kewell lasted just 11 games] they wanted me to change everything I’d done at Crawley and I told them, 'Fine but we need time to build something'.

"The priority was getting out of the relegation zone first. But they were looking far beyond that and dreaming of flying straight up the divisions. My aim was to get to safety and then build from there.

"But I had someone come in to oversee things who had other ideas and before you know it you’re out of a job.

"Then the new coach is appointed and they end up getting relegated. That’s what hurts the most."

During his seven months at League Two club Oldham Athletic, Kewell conjured the best away win record of any of 16 predecessors, yet was still shown the door with the team hovering around mid table despite a budget that would barely cover the hairstyling allowances of most Premier League stars.

"At home we weren’t good enough but on the road we were getting results,” he said.

"But people higher up thought things could be done better. There are individuals at football clubs who think they know everything about the playing side of the game, but really have no understanding of football and how things work around the training ground, regarding recruitment and on match days.

"So that’s where it all ended. It’s crazy."

Kewell also felt undermined at fifth-tier struggler Barnet, where he was tapped on the shoulder after only seven games.

"You have a hierarchy that is supposed to be working in tandem with you for the best interests of the cub," he said.

"The club had visions of me building a team that would one day win the FA Cup. It’s great to have ambition but you also need to be realistic and grounded in your expectations.

"We all sat down at the start of the season and worked out that – in the financial position the club was in – we would struggle to get much from the first seven games.

"Some Conference clubs have budgets that rival teams in League One but we weren't in that position by any stretch of the imagination.

"We ended up with two points from those opening matches and were unlucky not to get more.

"But we also knew we'd pick up plenty of wins from the next five.

"On that seventh game, they decided to sack me. Those involved knew the next five games were very winnable, and surprise surprise, they win three of them and it looks like the club has found salvation."

Kewell has fonder memories of his breakthrough job at Crawley Town, where he received the support of management and was free to do what he loves most – passing on his knowledge to an attentive group of players.

"Working with players is always great," he said. "That's never where any of the issues have been – they always want to improve and perform and your job is to help them do that.

"They have their own ambitions, whether they’re youngsters making their way in the game or older pros perhaps with something to prove.

"That's where the satisfaction comes, in helping them achieve their aims.

"Everything was perfect at Crawley – everyone was on the same page, we got the players in we wanted and did well as a club. That's why Notts County came in for me."

Does Kewell think he'll resurface any time soon in the gladiatorial arena?

"It would have to be the right job for the right reasons," he explained. "But the love for coaching is still there. That will never go away."