Ex-Real Madrid striker to head up FIFPro

The 40-year-old head of Spanish players' union AFE, Aganzo takes on the FIFPro post from Philippe Piat, who served two four-year terms as head of the global body.

His appointment was confirmed at FIFPro's general assembly in Paris on Tuesday, after Aganzo was put forward by the executive committee.

It means Aganzo will head up FIFPro for the next four years, leading the body that serves as an international players' union.

He said, quoted on AFE's website: "Without footballers, there is no football, let it be clear to everyone. I take the position with enthusiasm, knowing that it involves a great responsibility.

"The path of union is the one that all associations must follow. Only together and united, with a single voice, will we achieve the goals we set for ourselves. Only together will we achieve the figure of the footballer being respected in the world as it deserves to be, and that our voice is heard with the importance given to footballers to be the most important figures in football, the sport we love so much.

"I am assuming a position that great leaders have held. All my predecessors, with dedication and effort, have strengthened the figure of the footballer over time. My deepest respect to Philippe Piat, a good friend and a leader who in recent years has given FIFPro an important boost."

Aganzo appeared for Madrid in their triumphant 1999-2000 Champions League campaign, playing at the age of 19 in a 1-0 win at Rosenborg in the second group stage after Fernando Morientes was injured ahead of the game. That team also included the likes of Roberto Carlos, Fernando Hierro, Iker Casillas and Steve McManaman.

The young Aganzo made five appearances for Madrid in all, each of them coming in the same season, and later had spells with teams including Espanyol, Racing Santander, Levante and Rayo Vallecano, before wrapping up his playing career with Lugo after a spell in Greece with Aris Thessaloniki, retiring in 2015.

He has been president of AFE since 2017, when he replaced Luis Rubiales, who is now president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF).