Ex-France star Jean-Pierre Adams dies after 39 years in a coma

Adams, who appeared 22 times for France, was left in a coma from the age of 34 after undergoing what should have been a routine knee operation.

But Adams never awoke from surgery, anaesthetic-related errors by hospital staff in Lyon led to his brain being starved of oxygen and causing him to slip into a coma.

Adams died at the Nimes University Hospital on Monday.

#OGCNice are deeply saddened by the news that Jean-Pierre Adams has passed away, having fallen into a coma on 17 March 1982 (145 appearances for Le Gym between 1973 and 1977).



OGC Nice offers its deepest condolences to all the loved ones who watched over him for 39 years. — OGC Nice September 6, 2021

Tributes have followed from his former clubs Nimes, Nice and PSG, as they all pay respects to a pioneer who paved the way for French-African footballers.

Nimes, who Adams made 84 appearances for, expressed their "most sincere condolences to his loved ones and his family", and Nice promised a tribute before their next home game against Monaco on September 19.

PSG, too, released a statement echoing similar sentiments, adding that Adams' "joie de vivre, charisma and experience commanded respect".

The Senegal-born footballer returned home to Nimes the year after the botched operation and was cared for by his wife Bernadette up to his passing.