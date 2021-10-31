Aussies Abroad
Ex-England star Dyer to undergo liver transplant

Former England international Kieron Dyer must undergo a liver transplant after being diagnosed with primary sclerosing cholangitis.

The Ipswich Town Under-23s boss revealed he has been managing problems with his liver over the past couple of years.

Ex-Newcastle United and West Ham winger Dyer underwent hospital tests earlier this week having suffered a collapsed lung while competing in the reality television show Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins last month.

And the 42-year-old, who also played for Ipswich, QPR and Middlesbrough, expressed his gratitude for the support he has received.

In a statement on the League One side's official website, he said: "Unfortunately, I was diagnosed with a condition of the liver a couple of years ago that would lead to me one day needing a transplant.

"Over the next week, test results will confirm when I need to go through this procedure.

"I see myself as a very positive person that will overcome this minor setback.

"I'm very grateful to the club, the supporters and the general public for their messages of support over the past week.

"I would like to ask everyone now to respect my privacy, and my family's privacy."

Dyer earned 33 caps for England between 1999 and 2007, representing the Three Lions at the 2002 World Cup and Euro 2004.

