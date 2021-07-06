EURO 2020
Evra at it again with hilarious England clip

"Go England, go England, coming home, fish and chips. Manchester United great Patrice Evra served up another viral gem on social media, cheering on England at UEFA Euro 2020.

Evra has become an internet sensation since his retirement in 2018, coining the famous phrase 'I love this game' in a series of hilarious posts.

The 40 year-old lived up to his reputation with his latest effort, in a bid to inspire England at the Euros.

Dressed like a member of The Beatles, Evra was about to tuck into an extremely 'fresh' batch of fish and chips before wishing England well at the Euros.

The Frenchman teased England for having 'not won a trophy since dinosaurs were alive' before climbing out of his car via the sunroof. Sit back and enjoy! 

 

