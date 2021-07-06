Evra at it again with hilarious England clip

Evra has become an internet sensation since his retirement in 2018, coining the famous phrase 'I love this game' in a series of hilarious posts.

🇧🇷 Feliz segunda-feira a todos os bipolares. ♥️♥️Você não está doente Você tem que ficar positivo🙏🏽 Eu tenho várias pessoas na cabeça, mas tudo bem porque eu amo esse jogo😅 #ilovethisgame #positive4evra #brazil #mondaymotivation pic.twitter.com/3okdjuvnLn — Patrice Evra (@Evra) June 28, 2021

This video lives in our head. Happy Monday everyone from @Evra 😃 pic.twitter.com/491YSvyyZK — Premier League India (@PLforIndia) June 28, 2021

The 40 year-old lived up to his reputation with his latest effort, in a bid to inspire England at the Euros.

Dressed like a member of The Beatles, Evra was about to tuck into an extremely 'fresh' batch of fish and chips before wishing England well at the Euros.

The Frenchman teased England for having 'not won a trophy since dinosaurs were alive' before climbing out of his car via the sunroof. Sit back and enjoy!